Arsenal continue to lead the way going into the ninth round of games of the Premier League season, but their credentials as one of England's top sides could well be tested by Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The visitors have been the yardstick against which the Gunners have fallen short over recent years. This match could allow them to stake a claim to be the best of the rest behind Manchester City this season.

The stakes are perhaps even greater for Liverpool, who could go into this game 13 points off City, albeit with two games in hand. Even now, there appears to be a possibility that the Premier League title has slipped beyond their grasp, such is the pace Pep Guardiola's side are setting. Still, over recent years, if any side has been able to fire off the run of wins that will be required to reel the reigning champions in, it has been Liverpool. North London would be a great place to get that going.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium, London

TV: USA | Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Arsenal +150; Draw +260; Liverpool +160 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side find themselves locked on the Thursday-Sunday treadmill that is universally loathed by strength and conditioning coaches across the Premier League. But they at least came through their first examination with flying colors, beating Bodo/Glimt 3-0. One might have expected senior players to be held in reserve for the Liverpool game, but the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka all played in the Europa League; the few critics of Arteta that still remain in the Arsenal fanbase will be looking for evidence that he erred in using up some of their fitness reserves

"We have an understanding of what we want to do," said the Arsenal head coach. "But then this is football, and there are so many uncontrollable circumstances that will determine if we go this way, or that way -- we use this player, or that player. It's something that nobody has experienced before, so we are a little blank there. So, we try to prepare, we try to understand how to especially protect the players, for their wellbeing."

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Liverpool: The Reds' return to winning ways against Rangers in midweek came in curious fashion, at least in terms of the formation they played, something approximating a 4-4-2 with Mohamed Salah playing notably wider than he usually would. Was this just a one-off to get a result in the Champions League or could it be an approach Liverpool return to on the road this weekend? Jurgen Klopp is not minded to give away any answers.

"For us, it's more important we become unpredictable again so we need different systems for that," he said. "We have to choose which one is the best for us against the next opponent. We have to be more unpredictable."

Prediction

Arsenal might not get a statement victory but they look to be on the path to matching Liverpool. Now is a good time to be playing them and they might well depart a thriller with their reputation enhanced. PICK: Arsenal 2, Liverpool 2