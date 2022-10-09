The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Liverpool @ Arsenal
- Current Records: Liverpool 2-1-4; Arsenal 7-1
What to Know
Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Arsenal since August of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET at Emirates Stadium. The Reds won both of their matches against Arsenal last season (4-0 and 2-0) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
On Saturday, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 3-3 draw.
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Arsenal proved too difficult a challenge. Arsenal walked away with a 3-1 win. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but they were the better team in the second half.
After their draw, Liverpool will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Arsenal vs. Liverpool
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- TV: Telemundo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free.)
- Odds: Arsenal +150; Draw +260; Liverpool +160 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Liverpool have won nine out of their last 12 games against Arsenal.
- Mar 16, 2022 - Liverpool 2 vs. Arsenal 0
- Nov 20, 2021 - Liverpool 4 vs. Arsenal 0
- Apr 03, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Sep 28, 2020 - Liverpool 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Jul 15, 2020 - Arsenal 2 vs. Liverpool 1
- Aug 24, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Dec 29, 2018 - Liverpool 5 vs. Arsenal 1
- Nov 03, 2018 - Liverpool 1 vs. Arsenal 1
- Dec 22, 2017 - Liverpool 3 vs. Arsenal 3
- Aug 27, 2017 - Liverpool 4 vs. Arsenal 0
- Mar 04, 2017 - Liverpool 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Aug 14, 2016 - Liverpool 4 vs. Arsenal 3