The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Arsenal

Current Records: Liverpool 2-1-4; Arsenal 7-1

What to Know

Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Arsenal since August of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET at Emirates Stadium. The Reds won both of their matches against Arsenal last season (4-0 and 2-0) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

On Saturday, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 3-3 draw.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Arsenal proved too difficult a challenge. Arsenal walked away with a 3-1 win. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but they were the better team in the second half.

After their draw, Liverpool will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Arsenal vs. Liverpool When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: Telemundo, USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free.) Odds: Arsenal +150; Draw +260; Liverpool +160 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Series History

Liverpool have won nine out of their last 12 games against Arsenal.