The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Arsenal

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 2-7-3; Arsenal 9-1-1

What to Know

Arsenal will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against Nottingham Forest at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Sunday, Arsenal and Southampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Nottingham Forest and Liverpool on Saturday, but Nottingham Forest stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

After their draw, Arsenal will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest When: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET

Sunday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: Telemundo, USA Network

Telemundo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal -490; Draw +525; Forest +1300

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.