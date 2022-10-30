The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Nottingham Forest @ Arsenal
- Current Records: Nottingham Forest 2-7-3; Arsenal 9-1-1
What to Know
Arsenal will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against Nottingham Forest at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
On Sunday, Arsenal and Southampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Nottingham Forest and Liverpool on Saturday, but Nottingham Forest stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.
After their draw, Arsenal will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
- When: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- TV: Telemundo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal -490; Draw +525; Forest +1300
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.