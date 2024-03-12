The Champions League is back in action with coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Porto @ Arsenal

Current Records: Porto 4-0-2, Arsenal 4-1-1

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Round of 16 is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Porto will face off against Arsenal in the Champions League Round of 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 12th at Emirates Stadium. Porto pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the favored Arsenal.

Back in February, Porto kept a clean sheet against Arsenal. They won by a goal and slipped past Arsenal 1-0. Porto's only goal came from Galeno in minute 90.

Porto's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they scored eight goals over those three games. As for Arsenal, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-1-1.

Porto and Arsenal have put in plenty of work to make it here, but there's still a ways to go. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Porto, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -431 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Porto won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.