Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online, kick time

One of England's most thrilling derbies is set for Sunday as Arsenal hosts Tottenham in the North London derby. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET and both teams are coming off poor results a week ago, craving to create some positive momentum this week. Tottenham somehow lost to Newcastle at home while Arsenal was pounded by Liverpool.

More than bragging rights are on the line here with each team looking to find form with European competition starting next month.

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Date : Sunday, Sept. 1



: Sunday, Sept. 1 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Emirates



: Emirates TV channel : NBCSN and Telemundo



: NBCSN and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal +130 | Tottenham +195 | Draw +255

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners defense has been inconsistent and will be tested against Spurs. After Liverpool put three past them last week, Tottenham has a chance to do the same here. Expect the Gunners to surrender several really good looks at goal, and if Tottenham converts, Arsenal will be in trouble. The Gunners can't expect to just win high scoring matches.

Tottenham: Spurs got a reality check last week, and you have to wonder just how much the contract situation of Christian Eriksen is impacting this team. Spurs had 17 shots a week ago but just weren't sharp. Mauricio Pochettino will have his guys ready.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham prediction

A fantastic, entertaining match for neutral fans, but neither team can snag the victory.

Pick: Arsenal 2, Tottenham 2