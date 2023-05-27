The Premier League season closes out on Sunday..

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Arsenal

Current Records: Wolverhampton 11-8-18, Arsenal 25-6-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arsenal. They will be playing in front of their home fans against Wolverhampton at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal earned a 2-0 victory in their most recent matchup against Wolverhampton.

Arsenal took three shots at the goal on Saturday, none of which found their mark. They fell just short of Nottingham Forest by a score of 1-0. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Arsenal were far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton and Everton played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Wolverhampton's goal came from Hee-Chan Hwang at minute 34, while Everton's was scored by Yerry Mina in the 90th.

Arsenal were able to grind out a solid win over Wolverhampton in their previous matchup last November, winning 2-0. Will Arsenal repeat their success, or do Wolverhampton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arsenal are a huge favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -273 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

