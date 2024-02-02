Arturo Vidal made his comeback to Colo Colo in Chile 17 years after he left, and he couldn't have done it in better style. The former FC Barcelona midfielder was unveiled on Thursday in front of 35,000 fans at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago and arrived via helicopter on the pitch. But that's not everything you need to know. Later, Vidal rode a horse, wearing a crown and holding a sword.

Vidal played with Colo Colo from 2005 to 2007 before moving to Europe where he played with Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, FC Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Inter. In 2022 he moved to Brazil where he played with Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense, before joining Colo Colo again this year, in what will probably be his last club as a professional soccer player.

Vidal took the stage and said few words to the fans.

"I'd be lying if I said I'd never dreamed of something like this. It was wonderful to see the stadium full for the welcome. I'm still excited. I don't remember what I was thinking on the helicopter, there were so many emotions. The fans made me feel loved. The support of the fans was born among the people, with a lot of sacrifice. I come from there and I was born Colocolino. Colo Colo fans are the best in the world."

Vidal is considered one of the legends of Chilean soccer, as he played 142 games with the national team and scored 34 goals, winning the Copa America twice in 2015 and 2016.