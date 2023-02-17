The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Arsenal @ Aston Villa
- Current Records: Arsenal 16-3-3; Aston Villa 8-10-4
What to Know
Aston Villa hasn't won a contest against Arsenal since Feb. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Villa will play host again and welcome Arsenal to Villa Park, where kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET. Both clubs come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Five weeks ago, the Lions won by a goal, slipping past Leeds United 2-1.
Meanwhile, Arsenal got themselves on the board against Tottenham Hotspur four weeks ago, but Tottenham never followed suit. Arsenal picked up a 2-0 victory. The Arsenal offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.
The wins brought Villa up to and Arsenal to. Villa is 1-3-2 after wins this season, Arsenal 11-1-2.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Aston Villa +330, Draw +360, Arsenal -123
Series History
Arsenal have won four out of their last seven games against Aston Villa.
- Aug 31, 2022 - Arsenal 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Mar 19, 2022 - Arsenal 1 vs. Aston Villa 0
- Oct 22, 2021 - Arsenal 3 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Feb 06, 2021 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Nov 08, 2020 - Aston Villa 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Jul 21, 2020 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Sep 22, 2019 - Arsenal 3 vs. Aston Villa 2