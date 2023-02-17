The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Arsenal 16-3-3; Aston Villa 8-10-4

What to Know

Aston Villa hasn't won a contest against Arsenal since Feb. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Villa will play host again and welcome Arsenal to Villa Park, where kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET. Both clubs come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Five weeks ago, the Lions won by a goal, slipping past Leeds United 2-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal got themselves on the board against Tottenham Hotspur four weeks ago, but Tottenham never followed suit. Arsenal picked up a 2-0 victory. The Arsenal offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

The wins brought Villa up to 8-10-4 and Arsenal to 16-3-3. Villa is 1-3-2 after wins this season, Arsenal 11-1-2.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Aston Villa +330, Draw +360, Arsenal -123

Series History

Arsenal have won four out of their last seven games against Aston Villa.