The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Arsenal @ Aston Villa
- Current Records: Arsenal 11-3-1, Aston Villa 10-2-3
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: NBC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Aston Villa is on a seven-game streak of home wins, while Arsenal is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Aston Villa will take on Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The two teams each escaped with close wins against their previous opponents.
On Wednesday, Aston Villa kept a clean sheet against Man City. They beat Man City by a goal, winning 1-0. The game winning goal came at the 74 minute mark.
Meanwhile, Arsenal and Luton combined for 13 shots on goal on Tuesday, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Arsenal won by a goal and slipped past Luton 4-3. That's two games straight that Arsenal has won by exactly a single goal.
The draws rounded Aston Villa's record out to 10-2-3 and Man City's to 9-3-3.
Aston Villa came up short against Arsenal in their previous matchup back in February, falling 4-2. Can Aston Villa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Arsenal is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +108 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Arsenal has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Aston Villa.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Arsenal 4 vs. Aston Villa 2
- Aug 31, 2022 - Arsenal 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Mar 19, 2022 - Arsenal 1 vs. Aston Villa 0
- Oct 22, 2021 - Arsenal 3 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Feb 06, 2021 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Nov 08, 2020 - Aston Villa 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Jul 21, 2020 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Sep 22, 2019 - Arsenal 3 vs. Aston Villa 2