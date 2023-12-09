The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Arsenal 11-3-1, Aston Villa 10-2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

What to Know

Aston Villa is on a seven-game streak of home wins, while Arsenal is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Aston Villa will take on Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The two teams each escaped with close wins against their previous opponents.

On Wednesday, Aston Villa kept a clean sheet against Man City. They beat Man City by a goal, winning 1-0. The game winning goal came at the 74 minute mark.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Luton combined for 13 shots on goal on Tuesday, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Arsenal won by a goal and slipped past Luton 4-3. That's two games straight that Arsenal has won by exactly a single goal.

The draws rounded Aston Villa's record out to 10-2-3 and Man City's to 9-3-3.

Aston Villa came up short against Arsenal in their previous matchup back in February, falling 4-2. Can Aston Villa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arsenal is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +108 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Aston Villa.