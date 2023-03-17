The Premier League is back in action Saturday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Bournemouth 6-6-14; Aston Villa 10-5-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: Peacock

What to Know

Bournemouth will head out on the road to face off against Aston Villa at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Aston Villa are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Bournemouth this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Bournemouth had just enough and edged out Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday.

Aston Villa and West Ham United finished up on equal footing with a 1-1 draw.

Bournemouth now sits at 6-6-14, while Aston Villa sits at 10-5-11.

Odds

Aston Villa are a solid favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -144 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

