The Premier League is back in action Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Bournemouth @ Aston Villa
- Current Records: Bournemouth 6-6-14; Aston Villa 10-5-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: Peacock
What to Know
Bournemouth will head out on the road to face off against Aston Villa at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Aston Villa are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Bournemouth this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Bournemouth had just enough and edged out Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday.
Aston Villa and West Ham United finished up on equal footing with a 1-1 draw.
Bournemouth now sits at 6-6-14, while Aston Villa sits at 10-5-11.
Odds
Aston Villa are a solid favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -144 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
