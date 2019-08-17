Watch Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Aston Villa (home) vs. Bournemouth (away)

Current Records: Aston Villa 0-0-0; Bournemouth 0-0-0

Last Season Records: Aston Villa 0-0-0; Bournemouth 13-19-6;

What to Know

Bournemouth will challenge Aston Villa on the road at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park.

Last Saturday, neither Bournemouth nor Sheffield United could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 tie. Aston Villa had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 1-3 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: CNBC

CNBC Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 0 years.