Watch Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth soccer game
Who's Playing
Aston Villa (home) vs. Bournemouth (away)
Current Records: Aston Villa 0-0-0; Bournemouth 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Aston Villa 0-0-0; Bournemouth 13-19-6;
What to Know
Bournemouth will challenge Aston Villa on the road at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park.
Last Saturday, neither Bournemouth nor Sheffield United could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 tie. Aston Villa had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 1-3 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.
Bournemouth will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: CNBC
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 0 years.
-
Coutinho-to-Bayern being finalized
The Brazilian is expected to move before the window closes
-
Barcelona loses La Liga opener
Barcelona was stunned by a late strike from Athletic Bilbao veteran Aritz Aduriz
-
Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao preview
The season in Spain gets underway on Friday in Bilbao
-
Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin preview
The Bundesliga champs kick off the 2019-20 season on Friday
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad preview
Los Blancos open up the league campaign on the road
-
Liverpool down to third goalkeeper
The early part of the season hasn't been kind to the Reds