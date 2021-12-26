The Premier League's Boxing Day tradition returns on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Chelsea @ Aston Villa
- Current Records: Chelsea 11-2-5; Aston Villa 7-9-1
What to Know
Chelsea is headed to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with hopes of sweeping the series. Chelsea will take on Villa in a holiday battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Chelsea has a defense that allows only 0.67 goals per game, so the Lions' offense will have their work cut out for them.
On Sunday, Chelsea and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, Villa got themselves on the board against Norwich City last week, but Norwich never followed suit. Villa beat Norwich 2-0.
After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
- When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Aston Villa +430; Draw +270; Chelsea -145
Series History
Chelsea have won three out of their last five games against Aston Villa.
- Sep 11, 2021 - Chelsea 3 vs. Aston Villa 0
- May 23, 2021 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Chelsea 1
- Dec 28, 2020 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- Jun 21, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Dec 04, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Aston Villa 1