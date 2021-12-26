The Premier League's Boxing Day tradition returns on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Chelsea 11-2-5; Aston Villa 7-9-1

What to Know

Chelsea is headed to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with hopes of sweeping the series. Chelsea will take on Villa in a holiday battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Chelsea has a defense that allows only 0.67 goals per game, so the Lions' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Sunday, Chelsea and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Villa got themselves on the board against Norwich City last week, but Norwich never followed suit. Villa beat Norwich 2-0.

After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Aston Villa +430; Draw +270; Chelsea -145

Series History

Chelsea have won three out of their last five games against Aston Villa.