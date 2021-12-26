The Premier League's Boxing Day tradition returns on Sunday.    

Who's Playing

  • Chelsea @ Aston Villa
  • Current Records: Chelsea 11-2-5; Aston Villa 7-9-1

What to Know

Chelsea is headed to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with hopes of sweeping the series. Chelsea will take on Villa in a holiday battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Chelsea has a defense that allows only 0.67 goals per game, so the Lions' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Sunday, Chelsea and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Villa got themselves on the board against Norwich City last week, but Norwich never followed suit. Villa beat Norwich 2-0.

After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

  • Who: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
  • When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Villa Park
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Aston Villa +430; Draw +270; Chelsea -145
Series History

Chelsea have won three out of their last five games against Aston Villa.

  • Sep 11, 2021 - Chelsea 3 vs. Aston Villa 0
  • May 23, 2021 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Chelsea 1
  • Dec 28, 2020 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Chelsea 1
  • Jun 21, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
  • Dec 04, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Aston Villa 1