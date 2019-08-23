Watch Aston Villa vs. Everton: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Everton soccer game
Who's Playing
Aston Villa (home) vs. Everton (away)
Current Records: Aston Villa 0-2-0; Everton 1-0-1
What to Know
Aston Villa will square off against Everton at 3 p.m. ET this coming Friday at Villa Park. Aston Villa continues their travels as they hit the road for the second straight matchup.
Last Saturday, they fell a goal short of Bournemouth, losing 1-2. This makes it the second loss in a row for Aston Villa.
Everton left their first contest against Watford this season with a spring in their step. Everton dodged a bullet, finishing off Watford 1-0. Watford can consider this payback for the 0-1 defeat they dealt Everton the last time the teams encountered one another.
Everton's victory lifted them to 1-0-1 (four points) while Aston Villa's loss dropped them down to 0-2 (zero points). We'll see if Everton can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Aston Villa bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Everton
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 0 years.
