Watch Aston Villa vs. Everton: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Aston Villa (home) vs. Everton (away)

Current Records: Aston Villa 0-2-0; Everton 1-0-1

What to Know

Aston Villa will square off against Everton at 3 p.m. ET this coming Friday at Villa Park. Aston Villa continues their travels as they hit the road for the second straight matchup.

Last Saturday, they fell a goal short of Bournemouth, losing 1-2. This makes it the second loss in a row for Aston Villa.

Everton left their first contest against Watford this season with a spring in their step. Everton dodged a bullet, finishing off Watford 1-0. Watford can consider this payback for the 0-1 defeat they dealt Everton the last time the teams encountered one another.

Everton's victory lifted them to 1-0-1 (four points) while Aston Villa's loss dropped them down to 0-2 (zero points). We'll see if Everton can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Aston Villa bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Everton

Aston Villa vs. Everton When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 0 years.