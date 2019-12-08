Watch Aston Villa vs. Leicester City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Leicester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Aston Villa (home) vs. Leicester City (away)
Current Records: Aston Villa 4-8-3; Leicester City 11-2-2
What to Know
Leicester City has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against Aston Villa at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Villa Park. Leicester is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Foxes got themselves on the board against Watford on Wednesday, but Watford never followed suit. The Foxes didn't even let Watford onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Leicester was the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Villa was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Villa fell a goal short of Chelsea, losing 2-1.
Leicester City's victory lifted them to 11-2-2 (35 points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 4-8-3 (15 points). We'll see if Leicester can repeat their recent success or if Villa bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
