Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's Premier League game
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City soccer game
Who's Playing
Norwich City @ Aston Villa
Current Records: Norwich City 3-12-3; Aston Villa 4-11-3
What to Know
Aston Villa took care of business against Norwich City on the road, and will be looking to do the same thing back at Villa Park. Villa will stay at home another week and welcome Norwich at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday at Villa Park. The Lions stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
Villa came up short against Southampton on Saturday, falling 3-1.
On Saturday, Norwich lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton.
Villa took their game against Norwich the last time the two teams met in October by a conclusive 5-1 score. Will the Lions repeat their success, or do the Canaries have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Norwich City
- When: Thursday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
