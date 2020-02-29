Watch Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Sheffield United 10-7-10; Aston Villa 7-16-4

What to Know

Sheffield United is headed to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. They will face off against one another at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday. Sheffield has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Villa should be prepared for a fight.

On Saturday, the Blades and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Villa came up short against Southampton on Saturday, falling 2-0.

After their draw, Sheffield will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if the Lions are willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United When: Saturday at 7 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sheffield United won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.