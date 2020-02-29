Watch Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United soccer game
Who's Playing
Sheffield United @ Aston Villa
Current Records: Sheffield United 10-7-10; Aston Villa 7-16-4
What to Know
Sheffield United is headed to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. They will face off against one another at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday. Sheffield has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Villa should be prepared for a fight.
On Saturday, the Blades and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Villa came up short against Southampton on Saturday, falling 2-0.
After their draw, Sheffield will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if the Lions are willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United
- When: Saturday at 7 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sheffield United won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.
- Dec 14, 2019 - Sheffield United 2 vs. Aston Villa 0
