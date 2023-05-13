The Premier League is back in action on Saturday

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 17-6-12, Aston Villa 16-6-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: Peacock

What to Know

After two games on the road, Aston Villa are heading back home. They will take on Tottenham Hotspur at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Aston Villa earned a 2-0 victory in their most recent matchup against Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa put three shots on goal on Saturday, all unsuccessful. They fell just short of Wolverhampton by a score of 1-0. That's two games in a row now that Aston Villa have lost by a single goal.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur never let their opponents score on Saturday. They won by a goal and slipped past Crystal Palace 1-0. Tottenham Hotspur's only goal came from Harry Kane in minute 45.

While Aston Villa is hoping for a better result this time, Tottenham Hotspur is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check back to see if Aston Villa can bounce back or if Tottenham Hotspur can keep them down.

Odds

Aston Villa are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +131 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.