Watch Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 10-8-7; Aston Villa 7-14-4

What to Know

This Sunday, Aston Villa is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.88 goals per contest. They will take on Tottenham Hotspur at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Villa Park after a week off. Villa has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Tottenham should be prepared for a fight.

Last week, the Lions fell a goal shy of Bournemouth, losing 2-1. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Villa, who fell 2-1 when the teams previously met last August.

Meanwhile, Tottenham got themselves on the board against Manchester City last week, but Man City never followed suit. Tottenham walked away with a 2-0 win.

Tottenham Hotspur's victory lifted them to 10-8-7 (sixth place with 37 points) while Aston Villa's loss dropped them down to 7-14-4 (17th place with 25 points). We'll see if Tottenham can repeat their recent success or if the Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.