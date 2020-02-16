Watch Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer game
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur @ Aston Villa
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 10-8-7; Aston Villa 7-14-4
What to Know
This Sunday, Aston Villa is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.88 goals per contest. They will take on Tottenham Hotspur at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Villa Park after a week off. Villa has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Tottenham should be prepared for a fight.
Last week, the Lions fell a goal shy of Bournemouth, losing 2-1. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Villa, who fell 2-1 when the teams previously met last August.
Meanwhile, Tottenham got themselves on the board against Manchester City last week, but Man City never followed suit. Tottenham walked away with a 2-0 win.
Tottenham Hotspur's victory lifted them to 10-8-7 (sixth place with 37 points) while Aston Villa's loss dropped them down to 7-14-4 (17th place with 25 points). We'll see if Tottenham can repeat their recent success or if the Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.
- Aug 10, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Aston Villa 1
