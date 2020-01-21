Watch Aston Villa vs. Watford: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Watford soccer game
Who's Playing
Watford @ Aston Villa
Current Records: Watford 5-10-8; Aston Villa 6-13-4
What to Know
Watford is headed to at Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. They will face off against one another at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Villa Park. Watford will be hoping to build upon the 3-0 win they picked up against Villa when they previously played in December.
Watford and Tottenham Hotspur ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion tied 1-1, good for one point each.
The ties rounded out Watford's record to 5-10-8 and the Lions' to 6-13-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Watford
- When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Watford won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.
- Dec 28, 2019 - Watford 3 vs. Aston Villa 0
