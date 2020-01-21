Watch Aston Villa vs. Watford: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Watford @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Watford 5-10-8; Aston Villa 6-13-4

What to Know

Watford is headed to at Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. They will face off against one another at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Villa Park. Watford will be hoping to build upon the 3-0 win they picked up against Villa when they previously played in December.

Watford and Tottenham Hotspur ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion tied 1-1, good for one point each.

The ties rounded out Watford's record to 5-10-8 and the Lions' to 6-13-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Watford

Aston Villa vs. Watford When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Watford won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.