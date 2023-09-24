Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Cagliari @ Atalanta

Current Records: Cagliari 0-2-2, Atalanta 2-0-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Gewiss Stadium

Gewiss Stadium Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Atalanta will be playing in front of their home fans against Cagliari at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Gewiss Stadium. Atalanta is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Atalanta and Fiorentina combined for 12 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Atalanta fell just short of Fiorentina by a score of 3-2. Atalanta didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Cagliari has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. Cagliari and Udinese ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Atalanta fell in a 2-1 heartbreaker to Cagliari in their previous matchup back in February of 2022. Can Atalanta avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atalanta is a huge favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -266 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Atalanta and Cagliari both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.