Serie A is back in action on Saturday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Monza @ Atalanta
- Current Records: Monza 1-0-1, Atalanta 1-0-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Gewiss Stadium
- TV/Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Monza will head out on the road to face off against Atalanta at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gewiss Stadium. Unlike the White and Reds, the Goddess will be limping in after taking a loss.
Monza faced off against Empoli for the first time this season, and the White and Reds walked away the winners. Monza came out on top against Empoli by a score of 2-0 (the very same score they lost to the week prior).
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Atalanta on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Frosinone by a score of 2-1.
Monza is expected to lose their third match, which is bad news given the team's subpar 8-7-10 record as the underdog last season. Monza fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A contest netted those bettors $2,347.56. On the other hand, Atalanta will play as the favorite, and the team was 17-3-7 as such last season.
Monza suffered a grim 5-2 defeat to Atalanta in their previous matchup back in June. Can the White and Reds avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Atalanta is a huge favorite against Monza, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -164 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Atalanta has won both of the games they've played against Monza in the last year.
- Jun 04, 2023 - Atalanta 5 vs. Monza 2
- Sep 05, 2022 - Atalanta 2 vs. Monza 0