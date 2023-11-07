The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Celtic @ Atletico Madrid

Current Records: Celtic 0-1-2, Atletico Madrid 1-2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Atletico Madrid will face off against Celtic in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano. Atletico Madrid's last three Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Atletico Madrid has not lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game last Wednesday. Neither they nor Celtic could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Atletico Madrid's two goals came from Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata, while Celtic got theirs from Kyogo Furuhashi and Luis Palma.

The draws rounded Atletico Madrid's record out to 1-2-0 and Celtic's to 0-1-2.

Now halfway through the Group Stage, both of these teams are determined to finish strong and advance to the knockout phase. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Atletico Madrid is a huge favorite against Celtic, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -322 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Celtic and Atletico Madrid tied in their last contest.

Oct 25, 2023 - Atletico Madrid 2 vs. Celtic 2

