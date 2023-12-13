The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Atletico Madrid

Current Records: Lazio 3-1-1, Atletico Madrid 3-2-0

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

Estadio Civitas Metropolitano TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Lazio has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous tournament matches.

Two weeks ago, Lazio kept a clean sheet against Celtic. They came out on top against Celtic by a score of 2-0. That 2-0 margin sets a new team best for Lazio in this tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid has not lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game two weeks ago. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Feyenoord. Feyenoord got a bit of extra help from Atletico Madrid's Lutsharel Geertruida, who scored in his own goal at minute 14.

Lazio's win bumped their record up to 3-1-1. As for Atletico Madrid, their win bumped their record up to 3-2-0.

With the Group Stage winding down, both teams are no doubt eyeing the knockout round.

Odds

Atletico Madrid is a huge favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -166 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Lazio and Atletico Madrid tied in their last contest.

Sep 19, 2023 - Atletico Madrid 1 vs. Lazio 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern