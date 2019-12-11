Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game

Who's Playing

Atlético Madrid (home) vs. Lokomotiv Moscow (away)

What to Know

Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Wanda Metropolitano. Lokomotiv Moscow is coming off of a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Similarly, Atletico Madrid lost 1-0 to Juventus two weeks ago. Lokomotiv Moscow (three points) is last in Group D, while Atletico Madrid (seven points) is in second place in the group behind Juventus (13 points).

The game doesn't much matter for Lokomotiv Moscow, who is guaranteed elimination. The match is an important one for Atletico Madrid as they are battling Bayer Leverkusen for a spot in the knockout phase.

How To Watch