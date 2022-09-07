The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Porto @ Atletico Madrid

What to Know

Porto is set to challenge Atletico Madrid in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 7th at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.

Porto made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. Relegated to the Europa League, they were knocked out by Olympique Lyonnais in the round of 16. As for Atletico Madrid, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Manchester City on scores of 0-1 and 0-0.

Will Porto make it out of the group stage this time around, or is Atletico Madrid getting to the next stage instead? Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch