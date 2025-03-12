It took only 29 seconds for Atletico Madrid to score the opening goal at their home stadium against Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. English midfielder and former Chelsea player Connor Gallagher scored the opener of the second leg, which equalized the score after the 2-1 win of Real Madrid last week at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The side coached by Diego Simone needed a good start against their rivals after last week's defeat in order the hope for a qualification to the next phase of the tournament, and they couldn't have done it better as they scored in the first action of the tie.

Carlo Ancelotti's side decided to change their start eleven as 2018 Balon d'Or winner Luka Modric started alongside Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni supporting the attacking trio formed by Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe.

Gallagher, who turned 25 last month, joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2024 in the same deal that brought Portuguese striker Joao Felix to the Premier League, before his loan spell at AC Milan.