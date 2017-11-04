WATCH: Ball vanishes on goalkeeper, who comes up empty on attempted pass
This was nearly the blooper of the year in European soccer
For a goalkeeper, nothing is more important than knowing where the ball is at all times. An eye for the ball, a sixth sense of where it is and where it is going, is so crucial. It's those reflexes you need to be a top goalkeeper, and Robin Zentner didn't show much of that on Saturday for Mainz during one hilarious near-blooper.
Zentner was passed the ball and unbelievably lost track of it, nearly costing his team a goal. Take a look:
It's really hard to explain that one. He thought he had settled it, but it rolls past him and could have ended up as a goal for the other team. Nothing wrong with looking up a bit to see what's coming, but eye on the ball, my man.
