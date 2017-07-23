WATCH: Barcelona star Neymar destroys Juventus' defense with two sick goals

This is what PSG would be getting

Here's what PSG will be getting in Neymar. The Barcelona star striker, linked with a move to the French club, tore up Juventus on Saturday in the International Champions Cup, scoring two goals in the first half hour.

Here's the first:

But it's this second that was a thing of beauty, weaving through one of the best defenses in the world:

He certainly looks comfortable with Barca, but we'll have to see if he remains there. A performance like this doesn't make his impending departure any easier for Barca fans.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

