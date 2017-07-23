WATCH: Barcelona star Neymar destroys Juventus' defense with two sick goals

Here's what PSG will be getting in Neymar. The Barcelona star striker, linked with a move to the French club, tore up Juventus on Saturday in the International Champions Cup, scoring two goals in the first half hour.

Here's the first:

But it's this second that was a thing of beauty, weaving through one of the best defenses in the world:

He certainly looks comfortable with Barca, but we'll have to see if he remains there. A performance like this doesn't make his impending departure any easier for Barca fans.