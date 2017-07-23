WATCH: Barcelona star Neymar destroys Juventus' defense with two sick goals
This is what PSG would be getting
Here's what PSG will be getting in Neymar. The Barcelona star striker, linked with a move to the French club, tore up Juventus on Saturday in the International Champions Cup, scoring two goals in the first half hour.
Here's the first:
But it's this second that was a thing of beauty, weaving through one of the best defenses in the world:
He certainly looks comfortable with Barca, but we'll have to see if he remains there. A performance like this doesn't make his impending departure any easier for Barca fans.
