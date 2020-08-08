Who's Playing

Napoli @ Barcelona

What to Know

It's been a hot minute, but the Champions League is back in business. Neither Napoli nor Barcelona could gain the upper hand when they last played, oh, five months ago now, and the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 tie. In the case of another tie, Barcelona wins if they score at least two goals (away goals rule), Napoli wins if the teams score less than one goal, and another score of exactly 1-1 will send the teams into extra time.

The match between the two teams is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, August 8th at Camp Nou, with the winner earning a position in the fast-paced quarter-finals. (Keep in mind that the rest of the tournament will be single-leg matches due to COVID.) Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch