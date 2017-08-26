WATCH: Barcelona's Lionel Messi enters rare company by scoring 350th league goal

Entering Saturday, there was only one player in history who had scored 350 league goals for their club, and it was German legend Gerd Muller for Bayern Munich. Now he has company.

Lionel Messi reached 350 on Saturday as he scored both goals for Barcelona against Deportivo Alaves in a 2-0 win. His 350th came with a lovely finish to the far post:

¡GOOOOL! Rápido se convierten en 351 goles en @LaLiga para Leo Messi que consigue su doblete 0️⃣-2️⃣ #AlavesBarça pic.twitter.com/01st507SzZ — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) August 26, 2017

Now just 15 behind Muller to tie the record, Messi is expected to pass the German superstar this year.