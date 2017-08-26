WATCH: Barcelona's Lionel Messi enters rare company by scoring 350th league goal
Messi and Gerd Muller are the only ones to do this
Entering Saturday, there was only one player in history who had scored 350 league goals for their club, and it was German legend Gerd Muller for Bayern Munich. Now he has company.
Lionel Messi reached 350 on Saturday as he scored both goals for Barcelona against Deportivo Alaves in a 2-0 win. His 350th came with a lovely finish to the far post:
Now just 15 behind Muller to tie the record, Messi is expected to pass the German superstar this year.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Manchester U. vs. Leicester City preview
The Red Devils are aiming for a perfect 3-0-0 start
-
Barcelona vs. Alaves preview
Barca goes for its second win of the league season
-
Hackers announce Messi to Real
Talk about an impossible move
-
Barcelona secures Neymar replacement
Ousmane Dembele is on his way to Spain to join Lionel Messi at Barcelona
-
NYCFC's David Villa gets Spain call-up
He's been dominating in MLS and deserved another chance
-
How to watch soccer games on TV, stream
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
Add a Comment