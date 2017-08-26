WATCH: Barcelona's Lionel Messi enters rare company by scoring 350th league goal

Messi and Gerd Muller are the only ones to do this

Entering Saturday, there was only one player in history who had scored 350 league goals for their club, and it was German legend Gerd Muller for Bayern Munich. Now he has company.

Lionel Messi reached 350 on Saturday as he scored both goals for Barcelona against Deportivo Alaves in a 2-0 win. His 350th came with a lovely finish to the far post:

Now just 15 behind Muller to tie the record, Messi is expected to pass the German superstar this year. 

