WATCH: Barcelona's Messi scores minutes into Miami Clasico vs. Real Madrid
It didn't take him long to find the net at all
Real Madrid and Barcelona took the pitch in Miami on Saturday night in a friendly, and Lionel Messi was ready. The star striker gave his team a 1-0 lead just three minutes in with a nifty move and fortunate deflection inside the box. Take a look:
Unfortunate for Real Madrid, but well done by Messi to get into the box and create something.
Ivan Rakitic then scored moments later as Barca took a 2-0 lead. Real Madrid, shell shocked.
