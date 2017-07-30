WATCH: Barcelona's Messi scores minutes into Miami Clasico vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Barcelona took the pitch in Miami on Saturday night in a friendly, and Lionel Messi was ready. The star striker gave his team a 1-0 lead just three minutes in with a nifty move and fortunate deflection inside the box. Take a look:

Unfortunate for Real Madrid, but well done by Messi to get into the box and create something.

Ivan Rakitic then scored moments later as Barca took a 2-0 lead. Real Madrid, shell shocked.