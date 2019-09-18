Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Lokomotiv Moscow: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Bayer Leverkusen (home) vs. Lokomotiv Moscow (away)

What to Know

Lokomotiv Moscow is set to square off against Bayer Leverkusen in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 18th at BayArena. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

Lokomotiv Moscow made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. As for Bayer Leverkusen, they lost in the round of 32 of the Europa League to FC Krasnodar.

This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams. Will Lokomotiv Moscow make it out of the group stage this time around, or is Bayer Leverkusen getting to the next stage instead? For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch