Bayern Munich were eliminated from the DFB Pokal in the second round after a last-gasp goal by FC Saarbrucken gave the third division side a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Bayern opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Thomas Muller scored, but Patrick Sontheimer leveled the scoring in the first minute of first half stoppage time. Marcel Gaus scored the game-winner with a powerful strike from inside the box, completing the comeback for his side in the 96th minute.

The Bundesliga champions started a nearly full strength team and dominated in a handful of categories. They had 75% of possession and 18 shots to Saarbrucken's four, and also had seven shots on target while Saarbrucken had just two. Their superiority was not enough, though -- they mustered just 0.95 expected goals despite all of their attacking efforts, barely eking out Saabruken's 0.69 expected goals score.

The result marks the third time in four years that Bayern was knocked out in the second round of the DFB Pokal, and the first time the team lost to an opponent outside of the top two tiers of German soccer since a defeat to FC Magdeburg in 2000.

This also continues a poor run of form in the cup for Bayern. The team has now failed to reach the semifinals for a fourth season in a row, their longest streak outside of the penultimate stage of the competition since an 11 year run from 1986 to 1997.