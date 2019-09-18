Watch Bayern Munich vs. Red Star Belgrade: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Bayern Munich (home) vs. Red Star Belgrade (away)

What to Know

Bayern Munich is set to face off against Red Star Belgrade in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 18th at Allianz Arena. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

Last year, Bayern Munich got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Liverpool 1-3. Red Star Belgrade made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase.

This is Bayern Munich's first Champions League match of the season. Red Star Belgrade tied against Young Boys in their previous round but narrowly survived based on tiebreaking rules.

Coming in with fresh legs, Bayern Munich appears to have the advantage. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch