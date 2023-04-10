The Champions League returns to action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Benfica

Current Records: Inter 3-1-2; Benfica 4-2-0

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)

Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the first leg of the quarterfinal is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Having advanced past the Round of 16, Benfica will now face off against Inter at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 11th at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz). Benfica are currently enjoying a perfect season, with four straight wins to open their season their dominance.

It's not hard to win when your team takes way more shots at the goal (8 vs 2), a fact to which Benfica can now attest. Everything went their way against Club Brugge back in March as they made off with a 5-1 win. Fans of Benfica probably expected little less of the team, as they've collected four blowout victories in this tournament so far.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Benfica didn't give the goalie a break and made eight goal attempts. They are undefeated (5-0-0) when they put so much pressure on the goalie.

Meanwhile, Inter's last game back in March was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor Porto could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw. Inter is lucky to have escaped without losing: they only controlled the ball for 39% of the match.

Benfica's Champions League record is now 4-2-0, while Inter's is 3-1-2.

Odds

Benfica are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +112 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Champions League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.