Who's Playing

Inter @ Benfica

Current Records: Inter 3-1-0, Benfica 0-0-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)

Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Live stream: Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Inter will face off against Benfica in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz). Benfica is crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Inter will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

On November 8th, Inter kept a clean sheet against Salzburg. They beat Salzburg by a goal, winning 1-0. That's two games straight that Inter has won by exactly a single goal.

Meanwhile, Benfica came up short against Real Sociedad on November 8th and fell 3-1.

Inter's win lifted them to 3-1-0 while Salzburg's defeat dropped them down to 1-0-3.

Odds

The game is expected to be a close one, as the oddsmakers don't have a favorite in this one.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Inter won 2 games and tied 1 game in their last 3 contests with Benfica.

Oct 03, 2023 - Inter 1 vs. Benfica 0

Apr 19, 2023 - Benfica 3 vs. Inter 3

Apr 11, 2023 - Inter 2 vs. Benfica 0

