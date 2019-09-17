Watch Benfica vs. RB Leipzig: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Benfica (home) vs. RB Leipzig (away)

What to Know

Benfica is set to challenge RB Leipzig in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 17th at Estadio da Luz. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

Benfica made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. Relegated to the Europa League, they were knocked out by Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals. As for RB Leipzig, they lost in the group stage of the Europa League.

This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams. Given their more successful run in the Europa League last year, Benfica appears to have the advantage here; we'll see if that holds up. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch