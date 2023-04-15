Serie A returns to action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Bologna

Current Records: AC Milan 15-7-7; Bologna 12-7-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara TV: Paramount+

What to Know

AC Milan are 7-0 against Bologna since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. AC Milan will head out on the road to face off against Bologna at 9:00 a.m. ET at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Despite being away, AC Milan are nonetheless expecting a win.

After a 4-0 finish the last time they played, AC Milan and Empoli decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. AC Milan and Empoli played to a 0-0 draw, good for one point each. The draw came despite AC Milan possessing the ball for 64% of the match.

Meanwhile, Bologna haven't lost a game since March 11th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They came out on top against Atalanta by a score of 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break 0-0, but Bologna were the better team in the second half.

AC Milan will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

AC Milan are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +130 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

