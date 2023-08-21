Serie A returns to action Monday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Bologna

Current Records: AC Milan 0-0-0, Bologna 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Bologna will host AC Milan to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 p.m. ET on August 21st at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Looking back to last season, Bologna finished on the right side of .500 (14-12-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, AC Milan assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 20-10-8.

Bologna is expected to open their campaign with a loss, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 8-5-10 record as the underdog last season. Bologna fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A contest netted those bettors $2,001.47. AC Milan will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 18-9-6 as such last season.

Odds

AC Milan is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +102 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.