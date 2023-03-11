Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Bologna

Current Records: Lazio 14-6-5; Bologna 10-5-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Bologna are 2-5 against Lazio since March of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Bologna will be playing at home against Lazio at 2:45 p.m. ET. Since Bologna's past five matches have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Monday, Bologna didn't have quite enough to beat Torino and fell 1-0.

Meanwhile, Lazio extended their game-winning streak to three on Friday. Lazio won by a goal and slipped past Napoli 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break 0-0, but Lazio were the better team in the second half.

Bologna will be out to turn their luck around, while Lazio will be hoping to grab another win. We'll see if Bologna can manage to pull off that tough task or if Lazio can keep their momentum going instead.

Odds

Lazio are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +141 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

