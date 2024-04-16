The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday. You can follow all the coverage on CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Atletico Madrid @ Borussia Dortmund

Current Records: Atletico Madrid 6-2-1, Borussia Dortmund 4-3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Atletico Madrid will face off against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League Quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 16th at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. Atletico Madrid's last three Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Atletico Madrid has the early edge against Borussia Dortmund considering the result of their first leg on Wednesday. Atletico Madrid had just enough and edged Borussia Dortmund out 2-1. Two seems to be a good number for Atletico Madrid as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Atletico Madrid pushed their record up to 6-2-1 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Borussia Dortmund, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-3-2.

With the semi-finals looming, the pair have to be feeling the pressure. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Borussia Dortmund is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +124 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

