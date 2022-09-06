The Champions League is back this Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Kobenhavn @ Borussia Dortmund

What to Know

Borussia Dortmund is set to face off against Kobenhavn in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 12:45 p.m. ET September 6th at Signal-Iduna-Park. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

This is Borussia Dortmund's first Champions League match of the season. Kobenhavn tied Trabzonspor in their previous round but narrowly survived based on tiebreaking rules.

Borussia Dortmund made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the playoff round but did not advance further. As for Kobenhavn, they didn't participate in either the Champions League or the Europa League, so they are out to prove themselves.

Coming in with fresh legs, Borussia Dortmund appears to have the advantage. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch