Watch Bournemouth vs. Burnley: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Burnley 6-8-3; Bournemouth 5-8-4

What to Know

Bournemouth and Burnley are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Bournemouth and Chelsea on Saturday, but Bournemouth stepped up in the second half. Bournemouth dodged a bullet, finishing off Chelsea 1-0.

On Saturday, Burnley won by a goal, slipping past Newcastle United 1-0.

Burnley are 6-8-3 (21 points) and Bournemouth is 5-8-4 (19 points), so if Bournemouth wins they will leapfrog Burnley in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. Burnley

Bournemouth vs. Burnley When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Burnley have won four out of their last six games against Bournemouth.