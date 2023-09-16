The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Chelsea 1-1-2, Bournemouth 0-2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (try for free)

What to Know

Bournemouth will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Chelsea at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. Bournemouth will really need to gear up for this challenge, as Chelsea will be their biggest challenge yet.

Bournemouth haven't won a game since April 30th, a trend which continued last Saturday. They and Brentford played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Chelsea wasn't quite Nottingham Forest's equal in the second half last Saturday. Chelsea fell just short of Nottingham Forest by a score of 1-0. Chelsea didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Bournemouth took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chelsea in their previous matchup back in May. Can they avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chelsea is a solid favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -130 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Chelsea has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bournemouth.