Watch Bournemouth vs. Everton: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Bournemouth vs. Everton soccer game
Who's Playing
Bournemouth (home) vs. Everton (away)
Current Records: Bournemouth 1-2-1; Everton 2-1-1
What to Know
Everton will look to get a leg up on Bournemouth in their first matchup against each other this season. Everton will take on Bournemouth at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Vitality Stadium after a week off. Everton will be strutting in after a win while Bournemouth will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last week, Everton left their first match against Wolverhampton this season with a spring in their step. Everton dodged a bullet, finishing off Wolverhampton 3-2. For Everton, this is just revenge for the 1-3 defeat they suffered against Wolverhampton the last time they faced one another Feb. 2.
Two weeks ago Bournemouth faced Leicester City for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Bournemouth took a 1-3 hit to the loss column at the hands of Leicester. If Bournemouth was hoping to take revenge for the 0-2 loss against Leicester the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Everton and Bournemouth tied in their first match last year, but Everton got the victory in their second match 2-0. Bournemouth are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.
How To Watch
- Who: Bournemouth vs. Everton
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Everton have won three out of their last six games against Bournemouth.
- Jan 13, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Aug 25, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Everton 2
- Dec 30, 2017 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Everton 1
- Sep 23, 2017 - Everton 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Feb 04, 2017 - Everton 6 vs. Bournemouth 3
- Sep 24, 2016 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Everton 0
