The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Leicester City 1-6-1; Bournemouth 2-3-3

What to Know

This Saturday, Bournemouth is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 2.38 goals per matchup. They have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome Leicester City at 10 a.m. ET Oct. 8 at Vitality Stadium.

On Saturday, Bournemouth and Brentford tied 0-0, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Leicester got themselves on the board against Nottingham Forest on Monday, but Nottingham Forest never followed suit. Everything went the Foxes' way against Nottingham Forest as they made off with a 4-0 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 3 to nothing.

After their draw, Bournemouth will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

