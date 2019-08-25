Watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester City: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester City soccer game

Who's Playing

Bournemouth (home) vs. Manchester City (away)

Current Records: Bournemouth 1-0-1; Manchester City 1-0-1

What to Know

Bournemouth is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Manchester City of the season. Bournemouth will take on Man City at 9 a.m. ET this coming Sunday at home.

Bournemouth dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Aston Villa 2-1. Man City took on Tottenham Hotspur in Matchweek 2 for the first time this year, but the clubs will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Bournemouth fell in both legs to Manchester City last season, losing 1-3 and 0-1. Check back on CBBSports.com to see whether or not they can turn things around this season.

How To Watch

  • Who: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
  • When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: Vitality Stadium
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won all of the games they've played against Bournemouth in the last 4 years.

  • Mar 02, 2019 - Bournemouth 0 vs. Manchester City 1
  • Dec 01, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
  • Dec 23, 2017 - Manchester City 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
  • Aug 26, 2017 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Manchester City 2
  • Feb 13, 2017 - Bournemouth 0 vs. Manchester City 2
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Bournemouth 0 vs. Manchester City 2
  • Sep 17, 2016 - Manchester City 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
