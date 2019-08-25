Watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester City: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Bournemouth (home) vs. Manchester City (away)

Current Records: Bournemouth 1-0-1; Manchester City 1-0-1

What to Know

Bournemouth is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Manchester City of the season. Bournemouth will take on Man City at 9 a.m. ET this coming Sunday at home.

Bournemouth dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Aston Villa 2-1. Man City took on Tottenham Hotspur in Matchweek 2 for the first time this year, but the clubs will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Bournemouth fell in both legs to Manchester City last season, losing 1-3 and 0-1. Check back on CBBSports.com to see whether or not they can turn things around this season.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won all of the games they've played against Bournemouth in the last 4 years.