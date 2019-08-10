Watch Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United live stream
Who's Playing
Bournemouth (home) vs. Sheffield United (away)
Current Records: Bournemouth 0-0-0; Sheffield United 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Bournemouth 13-19-6; Sheffield United 0-0-0;
What to Know
The 2019-2020 Premier League season is here, and Sheffield United and Bournemouth will play their first match 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 10 at Vitality Stadium.
Sheffield United are getting their shot in the PL after earning promotion with a second-place finish in the English Football League last season. As for Bournemouth, they struggled during Premiership play, finishing in 14th place out of the 20 teams with 45 points.
We'll see if Sheffield United is ready to make the most of their promotion. Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
