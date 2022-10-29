The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Tottenham Hotspur @ Bournemouth
- Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 7-3-2; Bournemouth 3-5-4
What to Know
Bournemouth will square off against Tottenham Hotspur at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Bournemouth came up short against West Ham United on Monday, falling 2-0.
Meanwhile, Tottenham entered their game against Newcastle United on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Spurs lost 2-1 to Newcastle.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Allowing an average of 2.08 points per game, Bournemouth hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- Who: Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Bournemouth +400; Draw +280; Spurs -150
