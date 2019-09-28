Watch Bournemouth vs. West Ham United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Bournemouth (home) vs. West Ham United (away)

Current Records: Bournemouth 3-2-1; West Ham United 3-1-2

What to Know

Bournemouth and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Both clubs come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Last week, Bournemouth left their first match against Southampton this season with a spring in their step. Bournemouth took their contest against Southampton 3-1. Three seems to be a good number for Bournemouth as the team scooped up a win with the same goal total in their matchup last week against Everton.

Meanwhile, West Ham kept a clean sheet against Manchester United. The Irons were able to grind out a solid victory over Man United, winning 2-0. Man United can consider this payback for the 2-1 defeat they dealt the Irons the last time the teams encountered one another April of this year.

Bournemouth took both legs against West Ham last season on scores of 2-1 and 2-0, so West Ham are gunning for a win. Check back on CBSSports.com to see if they can turn the tables.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bournemouth have won three out of their last six games against West Ham United.